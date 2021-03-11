General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Social Media users blame Counselor Charllote Oduro for women staying in abusive marriages

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

The Conversation on divorce from an abusive marriage has taken centre stage on social media after a businessman is said to have beaten his wife to death.



According to reports, the man in question had in the past consistently manhandled his wife cruelly for reasons best known to him.



The conversations have been centred around leaving abusive relationships to live your life.



However, some individuals are of the view that Counsellor Charllote Oduro is one of the reasons why women stay in abusive relationships.



The Counsellor has insisted that women should not leave their marriages and relationships when their men cheat and that there is the need to pamper them.



Most people say cheating is a red flag that leads to abuse in marriages and therefore walking away should be the best option for both men and women.



See Reactions Here:

















