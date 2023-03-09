SoNA 2023: Go for Akufo-Addo's roads album to clear all doubt – MP to minority caucus

General News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda Constituency in the Eastern Region, Mr. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has entreated the Minority in the House to take the pain and read the appendix the president added to his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on the number of roads constructed by his government.



He said this will clear the doubts they have about the president’s statement on the country's state of roads under the current regime.



According to the MP, the president’s action of adding a picture album of roads constructed in his administration to his presentation to Parliament is a novelty.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP and Vice Chairman of the Trade and Culture Select Committee of Parliament entreated the Minority to grasp the documents and read to be abreast of the issues the president raised in his address to the nation.



The MP spoke on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odeyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, 8 March 2023, while reacting to the Minority’s claims that the president’s claim of building the highest number of roads in the Fourth Republic is a lie.



"This is the first time a president has added a picture album to his SONA as evidence of work done during his administration in the country,” he stressed.



“So I was baffled to hear my colleagues on the other side of the House shouting, ‘Lies, lies’ among other things, when the president finished his presentation,” he said.



“I felt they could have just referred to the evidence provided by the president to settle the doubts in their minds but they took to the path of jeering at the president,” he lamented.



He further entreated the media to do their cross-checking on some of the roads constructed by the president as contained in the appendix of the SONA.



He commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his SONA, adding that his performance met the expectation of the Majority











