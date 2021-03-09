General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

SoNA 2021: Thank you for your duty and sense of patriotism - Akufo-Addo salutes healthcare workers

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

All healthcare workers putting their lives on the line to save the country from the continuous ravages of the coronavirus have been highly lauded by the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Making this known during his 2021 State of the Nation Address to Parliament, the first of his second term as president, he celebrated them for what he described as their patriotism.



"Government is also mindful of a problem associated with vaccinations, and that is how to dispose of used PPEs, vials, needles and syringes that are being used in the vaccination exercise. Government is collaborating with the private sector to establish fourteen (14) medical waste treatment facilities across the country to help address, once and for all, the safe disposal of medical waste.



"The pandemic has emphasized the need to expand access to healthcare for every Ghanaian, irrespective of his or her location, and I want to thank, again and again, all our frontline healthcare workers for their devotion to duty and sense of patriotism," he said.



