General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

SoNA 2021: Open your eyes, you’ll see my 1D1F projects – Akufo-Addo tells Minority

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked members of the opposition to pay close attention to the achievements of his government.



This he explains will enable the NDC to appreciate evidence of his government's industrialisation drive policy, the One District One Factory policy.



The president Speaking in Parliament today in his first State of the Nation Address of his second term reiterated his government’s commitment to industrialisation by stating some progress made under the 1D1F policy.



The President among other things outlined that due to the policy, 232 projects including 76 completed and functional factories are being delivered.



“We are determined to make our own things and the Akufo-Addo administration will continue the agenda of rapid industrialisation with the aim of transforming the structure of the Ghanaian economy from one dependent on the production of raw materials to a value-added industrialised economy.



"Under the One District One Factory Policy, 232 projects are at various stages of completion. This includes 76 operating 1D1F companies whiles 112, including five medium-sized agro-processing factories and 63 common user facilities are under construction,” the President stated.



The president's claims, however, courted doubtful shouts from the members of the Minority in Parliament for which the president retorted “open your eyes, you’ll see them.”



