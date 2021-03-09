General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

SoNA 2021: Akufo-Addo commends Appointments Committee for 'expeditious' vetting of ministers

play videoPresident Akufo-Addo made this known during the 2021 State of the Nation Address

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has commended the Appointments Committee of Parliament for what he described as their expeditious work in vetting and approving his nominees for the various ministerial portfolios.



He explained that the speed of their work showed the spirit of collaboration.



He therefore urged them to continue to work together in such manner as it is what the Ghanaian people want of them and as a nation.



"The commencement of this process has been realized by the members of this House and I am thankful to you for enabling government to be duly constituted. The expeditious and thorough manner in which my ministers were scrutinized by the Appointments Committee and their approval by the full House of each of the 29 substantive ministers, was for me the indication of the collective determination of both sides of the House with mutual regard for each other to work together for the good of the country. This is what the Ghanaian people demand from us by insisting on virtual parity in the House between the two major parties of our country," he said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made this known during his first State of the Nation Address of his second term as president before Parliament.



