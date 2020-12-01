General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

So Mahama doesn’t fear God? – Akufo Addo asks

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed shock at the level of lies perpetuated by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) all in a bid to win the presidential elections.



Mr. Akufo-Addo says the desperate attempt from the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in circulating fake news and promises confirms that he doesn’t have the fear of God in him and has called on Ghanaians to once again reject the party come December 7.



The president’s comment follows a claim by Mr. Mahama that his government was first to have introduced the Free Senior High School policy back in 2015 but, Mr. Akufo-Addo argues that his statement is a blatant lie.



“… so this man (Mahama) doesn’t fear God?... Are you not surprised Mr. Mahama is today saying he brought Free SHS?” Akufo-Addo questioned during a campaign speech at Tarkwa, Western Region.



John Dramani Mahama on one of his campaign tour in Tuobong in the Upper East Region is quoted to have said:



“We started the programme and the NPP came and continued it. Unfortunately, the implementation has been very poor, and so it ended us in double track. I assure you my countrymen, that within one year, I will cancel the double track.”

