So Akufo-Addo won't sue Al Jazeera? - NDC lawyer asks

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Team, Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo has asked when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will sue international media giants Al Jazeera.



The channel headquartered in Doha, Qatar, has refused to retract and apologize for contents of its documentary film, 'Gold Mafia' - a sequel which had content about Akufo-Addo as told by a self-confessed gold smuggler and money launderer.



Alistair Mathias told undercover reporters that he was friends with Akufo-Addo who was once his lawyer and that he had smuggled millions of gold out of Ghana. The president's lawyer dismissed the stated relationships via a tweet.



The presidency, subsequently, wrote to Al Jazeera last month demanding a retraction and apology but the channel in email responses to media inquiries said it owed the president and government no apology.



"So Nana Addo won’t sue Aljazeera? They have refused or neglected to retract and apologize to the Akufo Addo," Edudzi posted on Facebook on June 4.



Even though the presidency in the letter demanding a retraction and apology gave the channel seven-days to heed their demand, it has been weeks since Al Jazeera rejected the demand but government has yet to comment on the next steps.



