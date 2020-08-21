Politics of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Snobbish elitism from a former president’ - Gabby berates Mahama’s comments on NPP’s toilet projects

Leading member of the ruling NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko

Leading member of the NPP government and a relative to the President, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has chastised former president John Dramani Mahama for his attempts to ridicule the ruling party’s claim to some infrastructural projects.



The projects which include a number of toilet facilities in some rural communities came under the spotlight after vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia touted them to Ghanaians as part of their developmental achievements for the past three years in office.



Making specific reference to the toilet projects, John Mahama who is seeking reelection on the ticket of the opposition NDC made a mockery of the ruling party’s sudden cling to infrastructural projects.



While interacting with people of Dzolokpuita in the Ho West constituency he said: “In 2016 when I was talking about the value of infrastructure, my friends on the other side said, we don’t eat infrastructure, we don’t eat roads, that was what they said and today I can see a scramble to grab even KVIPs and any infrastructure and tout it as an achievement."



Members of the ruling government have not taken this lightly and to Gabby Otchere Darko, the former president who is seeking reelection to complete his second term is only demonstrating traits of unfettered superiority.



In his Twitter post, dated, August 21, 2020, he wrote, “I listened to John Mahama ridiculing the NPP for touting toilets for poor communities as achievements. Snobbish elitism from a former president seeking the votes of the masses once again.”



Gabby’s post did not go unnoticed as some person took the pain to scrutinize his statement.



To many, he was just overreacting considering the kind of name his party has made for itself over the past years.



Find reactions to Gabby’s post below;





I listened to John Mahama ridiculing the NPP for touting toilets for poor communities as achievements. Snobbish elitism from a former president seeking the votes of the masses once again. — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) August 21, 2020

It is not only toilets oh but Urinal terminals as well such a useless government. Changed Asaase Royalties to Aggapa. Thieves. Your hatred for JM will send you to opposition. Criminally minded people in government. Create, loot, and Share people. — Bashir koranteng (@Edges41) August 21, 2020

This is nothing near elitism. You’re still building toilets and referring to same as achievements because you failed to empower the people to be able to provide for themselves. Was this what Dr. Bawumia meant in that famous campaign promise? — Perez Ewoenam (@perezewoenam) August 21, 2020

This is what you used Gh 140billion you've borrowed for? How's the future generation going to pay with this? Useless government! pic.twitter.com/xHP60xdfO2 — Fbappiah?????????????? (@Fbappiah2) August 21, 2020

But why would you tout building sub standard toilets as an achievement? — Samuel Nii Sampah (@sampah_samuel) August 21, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.