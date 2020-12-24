Politics of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Snatching parliamentary seat from NDC in Amasaman a great achievement - MP-elect

MP-elect for Amasaman Constituency, Akwai Afrifa Mensah

The Amasaman Constituency Member of Parliament-elect on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Akwai Afrifa Mensah, says the party has performed well in the general elections especially in the constituency.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the NPP’s ability to snatch the seat from the NDC was remarkable.



According to him, it is the first time the seat is changing hands from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the New Patriotic Party since the 2004 elections when the NPP last won it hence the party who worked for this most be commended.



The MP-elect wrestled the seat from the incumbent Member of Parliament Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea who has occupied the seat for the past eight years.



Responding to this victory, he said his victory became possible due to the work done by the party.



Mr Akwasi Afrifa Mensah is the current Director of Finance and Administration, Ghana School Feeding Programme, and has also been the Principal Internal Auditor, Ghana School Feeding Programme (Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) 2015 to 2017.



He was the former Principal/ Senior Internal Auditor, Ghana School Feeding Programme, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, 2008 – 2015 and an Accountant, Presbyterian Girls Senior High School, Kumasi from 2004- 2008.



He has also held several other political positions in the Amasaman Constituency of the New Patriotic Party.



Mr. Afrifa-Mensa was born on 4th March 1971 at Asaam-Mampong Ashanti in the Ashanti Region.



He holds Master of Business Administration-MBA, Finance, Coventry University, United Kingdom, 2013 – 2014. Study Centre: Ghana Technology University College, Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, DBA, 2010-2011.



The rest are; Bachelor of Business Administration, BBA Accounting, Uni of Ghana (Christian Service University College-Kumasi):2005-2007 and Higher National Diploma, HND Accountancy, Sunyani Technical University, 2001 – 2004.

