Smooth special voting at Bongo

Ghana will observe a general election on December 7

People participating in the 2020 Special Voting organized in Bongo Constituency are strictly adhering to the preventive measures implemented to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.



At 1100 hours when the Ghana News Agency visited the Voting Centre at the Bongo District Assembly, it observed that the voters formed a long queue waiting for their turn to cast their ballots.



Apart from the officials ensuring that the voters washed their hands, sanitized them and had their temperature checked, all those who came to cast their votes were seen wearing nose masks although social distancing was not strictly observed.



At the Bongo Constituency where 739 people were expected to vote at the end of day, about 300 people had already voted as at 1115 hours, according to Mr Martin Asanyuure, the Presiding Officer for the Voting Centre.



He said the process was smooth and people were complying with the preventive measures outlined by the EC, adding “the only thing I can say would have been a problem would be that some few people came thinking that they were part of the special voters, however, the issue was resolved and they have been redirected to their respective polling stations so that they can vote on December 7,” he added.



Out of the four political parties contesting the seat, three parties including; the National Democratic Congress, New Patriotic Party and the Ghana Union Movement had their agents at the Voting Centre, while Progressive People’s Party had no agent at the time of the visit.

