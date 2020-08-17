General News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Smear campaign against Oppong Nkrumah over ‘Papa no’ joke

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has come under a massive smear campaign for using the phrase ‘Papa no’ on the floor of Parliament in reference to colleague Member of Parliament (MP) John Jinapor during a debate.



The sitting in parliament lasted long and entered into the night, and the Information Minister decided to use the phrase to bring about some laughter since members were showing signs of tiredness.



Even though the Minister swiftly clarified that the comment was meant to be a joke to elicit humour after minority leader Haruna Iddrisu reacted angrily, some people, especially political opponents, took to social media to denigrate Oppong Nkrumah.

Social media was awash over the weekend with insults and defamatory accusations in an attempt to destroy the reputation of the Minister.



The phrase ‘Papa no’ has become controversial after it was used in an unfolding social media brouhaha by some ladies in reference to a sugar daddy known to them.



However, John Jinapor, MP for Yapei Kusawgu Constituency in the Northern Region, is not part of the names mentioned in the unfolding drama so far on social media.

It is, therefore, surprising that some people, especially political opponents, have used what was meant to be a joke, which is normal in parliament, to make spurious allegations against Oppong Nkrumah and attack his person.



On Friday night, Oppong Nkrumah used the word ‘Papa no’ in reference to former Deputy Energy Minister Jinapor.



“Mr Speaker, I want to encourage my colleagues on the other side. I want to encourage my good friend who just spoke (John Jinapor).



“In my hometown, we will say, ‘Papa no.’ ‘Papa no.’ I want to encourage ‘Papa no’ to take some time and follow the structure of this conversation and support,” the Ofoase Ayirebi MP said.



Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu demanded he withdraws the comment else they won’t recognise him as minister, and referred to him as ‘Maame no’.



He does not understand why the minister will introduce popular phrases being used on social media in the house.



“You come to parliament to employ those words used on social media; we take strong objection to it. If you don’t withdraw, we won’t recognise you today as minister. We will not. Do what you will do,” Haruna Iddrisu said.



“From today, we won’t recognise you as minister of this republic and we will not accord you any respect as minister. Let’s throw it to the dogs. What do you take us for? So ‘Papa no’ accepted. But from today, we will not.



“We will give you a name. We will give you a name. And we are serving notice, he was elected just like you. And his constituents respect him. Because you people use ‘Papa no’ on social media.



“We know what it means. We will match you. You have lost my respect as minority leader from today. We will match with you. We too, we will call you ‘Maame no,” Mr. Iddrisu added.



Minority MPs banged the table whilst Majority MPs shouted ‘Papa no’ in the background as the debate continued.



Eventually, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Joe Osei Owusu ruled that sleeping dogs should be allowed to lie.



“The honourable minority leader’s anger, I pretended to overlook it because I think it’s in the spur of the moment. And knowing this house, tomorrow, we will get over it. But some insist on making an issue over it.



“I don’t think we will gain anything as a house by pretending this is new. And the threats don’t come to anything. So, the house will proceed,” he said.



The debate on the deal continued after that. Eventually, the Minority MPs walked out of the house in protest of the deal. But the majority went ahead to approve it.







