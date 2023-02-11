Small scale miners call for arrest of illegal miners at Osino

Regional News of Saturday, 11 February 2023

Source: Michael Teye

Leadership of the Ghana National Assocoation of Small Scale Miners have ordered for the immediate arrest of illegal miners who are operating just few meters along the main Accra-Kumasi Highway at Osino in the Eastern Region.



These illegal miners who mostly operate at night have dug huge trenches just 5 meters away from the main Accra-Kumasi highway, a situation which is currently posing threat to hundreds of commuters who use the road.



Speaking to journalists after visiting some ilegal mining sites in the Fanteakwa South District, the National President of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners, Philip Akuffo called for the immediate arrest of all illegal miners and perpetrators of the act in the district.



“The damage caused here is so much severe that we can’t express it, so I have to sit down with my team and see how we can reclaim the land. I have instructed them to fish the perpetrators out before the close of this week. We want the whole world to know that this work is from galamseyers and not small-

scale miners,” Mr. Akuffo stated.



The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Fanteakwa South Ernest Ofosu gave a firm assurance that thepolice will in no time arrest the perpetrators.



He lamented over the state of the mined areas which have not been reclaimed.

“This issue of illegal mining, popularly called ‘galamsey’ has been an issue for some years back and we as a government for that matter led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have taken the bold initiative to curb this menace. And we have also been tasked as representatives in the various districts to

help fight this canker," said the Assembly Chief.







