Sleep in peace, we’ll tackle the hoodlums – Police Commander to Kasoa residents

General News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, has urged residents in and around Kasoa and, by extension, all in the Central Region to remain calm as the police raid the few hoodlums in the society.



Addressing journalists at the regional police headquarters at Pedu, Cape Coast, on Tuesday, April 20, DCOP Twumasi Sarpong said the number of officers are going to be increased in Kasoa in order to beef up police visibility.



She also indicated that snap checks will frequently be conducted while police swoops are going to be a common scene in the communities.



She said the motivation for informants is also going to be increased in order to get more people to furnish the law enforcement agency with information on criminals in order to weed them out of the communities.



DCOP Twumasi Sarpong announced that the help of informants on Monday, April 19 led to the arrest of one Eric Asare, who is suspected to have engaged in the murder of businessman Stephen Entsi at Opeikuma Junction in Kasoa.



Mr Entsi was shot dead on Wednesday, March 31 by unknown men on motorbike and robbed of his brown envelope believed to contain money.



The Police Commander said they have put in place several measures including the creation of tent cities to help police patrol in the hot spot areas of Kasoa and get the officers close to the residents.



She asked well-meaning civilians to continue to help the police in providing information about the few criminals who are making life unbearable for the masses.