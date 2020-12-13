Regional News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

'Slaying' and 'drinking' around does not win elections - Lecturer shades Abayage

Former NDC MP aspirant for Nabdam Dr Vida Yakong and Tangoba Abayage, NPP PC

Former Parliamentary Aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Nabdam Constituency and a Lecturer at the University for Development Studies(UDS), Dr Vida Yakong has ridiculed her colleague Tangoba Abayage for losing woefully in the just ended general election.



According to her, Tangoba Abayage does not have what it takes to win an election that is devoid of vote buying stating that winning an election is not indeed about slaying and drinking around



Vida Yakong who was reacting in a similar vein like Abayage did to her loss in the 2019 NDC Primaries said “to the lioness who has set a record for distribution of goodies and money to buy delegates in the Navrongo Central Constituency to win primaries, I thought she learned how to ‘crawl before walking. These were your own words a few months ago to a colleague woman who lost primaries”.



To her, Abayage should have heeded the advise of the incumbent Member of Parliament Kofi Adda that elections in Navrongo is not about slaying and drinking around in the constituency.



“My dear sister, you should have taken the brotherly and kind advice from Hon Kofi Adda that it’s not ‘slaying and drinking around the constituency’ and region that will win you the seat but being a responsible person capable of standing the task of decent leadership and womanhood. I encourage you to learn from the story of the fly and the corpse, and also, know that a ‘Calf does not laugh at an adult hornless cow.’ Better luck next time,” she said.



It would be recalled that in 2019, Tangoba Abayage in a post on social media teased Dr. Yakong for losing in the Nabdam parliamentary primaries.



She is on record to have said that Dr. Yakong focused her attention on attacking the Akufo-Addo-led administration instead of prosecuting her campaign to win the opposition party’s primaries hence her loss.

