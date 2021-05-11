Slay queens leading #FixTheCountry campaign because NPP ‘big men’ don’t pay – Ken Agyapong

General News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Assin Central Member of Parliament(MP) Kennedy Agyapong described the females leading #FixTheCountry as Slay Queens adding that the campaign on social media is because they claim NPP big men don’t pay.



According to him, unlike the pecks they used to get from NDC big men, NPP big men have failed in that department hence slay queens are leading campaigns to ensure the party is unpopular.



To him, the NPP and its members will not agree to pay needless money to slay queens who he described as “cheap for flaunting their GUCCI bags they get from having nice times with men”.



“The fix yourself campaign is been led by slay queens who say the men in the NPP don’t pay. Why should I pay such monies to you? Whilst, I’m sitting here I’ve a lot on my mind I want to do so why will I waste my money on you? They are even cheap too, they sit in planes and display their Gucci bags,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong indicated that instead of shouting on the government to fix the country, such persons should rather fix their mindset and that will make Ghana a better place.