‘Slay Queen’ beaten for sleeping with colleague’s boyfriend

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 6 October 2023

Six(6) young ladies have been arrested by the Bolgatanga Municipal Police Command in the Upper East Region for physically assaulting a popular TikToker known as Abigail ( alias Abicute, Abicute6 on TikTok).



Abigail, popular on TikTok for her seductive dance moves and perceived as a slay queen by many, had been subjected to merciless beatings by six other young ladies for allegedly having an affair with the boyfriend of one of them.



While Abicute was being beaten, one of the attackers captured it on video ostensibly to humiliate her further on social media. As expected, the video went viral on social media after it got posted. But rather than humiliate Abicute, the video had many sympathizing with her and calling on the police to get the perpetrators of the assault arrested.



The police moved in swiftly and arrested the suspects. The assault left her injured. She sought medical attention at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.



The suspects are currently in police custody and will appear in Court on charges of assault, police investigators revealed to MyNewsGh.com.



In the viral video, the attackers are seen whipping, slapping and whacking the victim while verbally abusing her. They are heard saying that the assault will deter her from having affairs with the boyfriends of other girls like she had had with the boyfriend of Hagar.