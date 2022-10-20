Sixty-six bills to be laid before Parliament on resumption

General News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: GNA

Sixty-six Bills are expected to be laid before Parliament when it resumes from recess on Tuesday, October 25, a statement from the Public Affairs Directorate has said.



The statement, issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday said the Bills would include the Affirmation Action Bill, 2022, Ghana Housing Authority Bill, 2022, Minerals and Mining (Amendment), 2022, Small Scale Mining Bill, 2022, Petroleum Revenue Management (Amendment Bill, 2022 and the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana (Amendment) Bill, 2021.



It said a Private Members Bill which was referred to by the Council of State would also be presented before the House.



Eleven Bills are currently at the committee level, of which seven are Public Bills and four are Private Members bills.



Among them include the Intestate Succession Bill, 2022 at the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, the Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2022 at the Committee on Defence and Interior, the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and the Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 at the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2021 at the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.



According to the statement, there are also Instruments at various stages to be presented before the House.



“The Speaker is expected to admit Papers, Petitions, Motions for Debates and Questions to be answered by sector ministers during this meeting,” it said.



Other events during this meeting are the presentation of the annual budget for 2023 and the festival of nine lessons and carols.



The House adjourned sine-dine on Thursday, July 28, 2022.



“Mr Speaker, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the House is expected to resume the third week in October,” Mr Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader said.



Members of Parliament go into recess thrice in a Session, the first recess is from March to May, and the second comes off from July to October with the last being from December to January.



Members of Parliament use the recess for committee meetings, visiting their constituencies and other Parliamentary-related works.