Sixty-six MMDCE aspirants to face Committee in Western Region

Regional News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Western Regional Vetting Committee is expected to interrogate all 66 Aspirants for the position of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive position in the Region.



This constitutional mandate enjoins the President to nominate persons to help run the local government system of decentralization for local development.

Meanwhile, the Western Regional Vetting Committee of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive positions have confirmed the receipt of 66 applications.



A statement copied to the GNA in Sekondi said the Committee would invite all applicants to a vetting, at the Regional Coordinating Council Conference Room between Thursday and Friday at 8:30 each day.



The vetting committee shall constitute the following members, the Regional Minister as Chairman, Regional Chairman of NPP as Member, National Representative, representative from the Presidency and Constituency Representative.



The statement called on all applicants to go along with original certificates and copies of other relevant documents as stipulated in their CVs.