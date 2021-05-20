Sixteen aspirants to contest MCE slot of Krachi East

Regional News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: GNA

Sixteen aspirants are seeking the position as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and billed to undergo vetting at the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.



The race is expected to be stiff as Mr Castro Ahenkro Castro, former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of Krachi East together with other Fourteen aspirants would be battling with Mr Patrick Jilima Chartey, incumbent MCE for the seat.



Mr Etse Agbenyo, Chairman of the Krachi East NPP told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, a committee was inaugurated and headed by Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister to vet the aspirants.



They include; Mr Francis Okesu (Constituency Secretary), Mr Timothy Koki (Lecturer at Dambai College of Education and a businessman), Mr Charles Gyamfi Boateng, Mr Samuel Owusu.



The rest are: Madam Bakanor Victoria (Teacher), Mr Collins Yaw Ahenkro (former NPP chairman), Mr Anthony Nkufu Bibari (Headteacher of Kpelema JHS), Mr Bernard Abukugya (former NPP chairman), Mr Salifu Abubakar, Mr Patrick Kudiabor



He said the vetting was slated for Thursday and would end on Saturday May 22, 2021.