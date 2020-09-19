Regional News of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Six young footballers perish in car crash in Ashanti Region

File photo: The boys were between the ages of 12 and 15 years

Six children have died in a vehicle accident which occurred Saturday at offinso in the Ashanti region.



The children aged between 12 and 15 were returning from Afrancho Afranch to offinso after undergoing colts division registration.



Four of the young players who are also critical condition have been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital while the remaining 30 are responding to medical treatment at offinso St. Patrick Hospital.



According to the offinso Police MTTD commander, DSP Edmound Nyamekye, the driver of the vehicle lost control and landed it in the Offin river.



He said the identity of the victims are yet to disclose.

