Six-year-old girl in critical condition after being 'defiled' by a spiritualist

Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A six-year-old KG2 pupil [name withheld] at Twifo Ampekro in the Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira District of the Central Region is fighting for her life after she was allegedly defiled by a self-acclaimed spiritualist named John Afedzi, locally known as A.T. 25.



Sarah Antwi, the victim’s mother, told the media that she noticed significant changes in her daughter’s walking pattern.



Because the child cried profusely whenever she urinated, she performed a body examination on the victim and suspected the minor had been defiled.



According to Sarah Antwi, she immediately informed the Twifo Ampekro Shed unit committee of the situation.



Following extensive investigations by the unit committee, Mallam’s name was revealed as allegedly defiling the minor.



The victim’s parents took her to the Twifo Praso district hospital, where it was also determined that she had been defiled.



According to the victim’s mother, as a result of this, her child is now unable to walk, eat, and is constantly wearing pampers, and, most importantly, experiences severe pains when urinating.



Hemang police are currently investigating the incident in the Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira district.