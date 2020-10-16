Politics of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: GNA

Six persons to contest Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency seat

Incumbent MP, George Mireku Duker

Six persons have so far expressed interest to contest the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency seat in the upcoming Parliamentary election.



They are from five political parties and an independent candidate.



Mr Ekow Essien, Municipal Electoral Commission (EC) officer, made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the close of nominations on Friday, October 9, adding that, two females and four males have filed their nomination forms to seek the mandate of voters in the upcoming Parliamentary election.



The incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr George Mireku Duker of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr John Justice Abban, National Democratic Congress (NDC), and Madam Joy Jocelyn Andoh, an independent candidate, he mentioned.



The rest are; Mr Seedorf Aseidu, Progressive People's Party (PPP), Madam Rashidatu Alhassan, Ghana Union Movement (GUM), and Mr Jacob Cudjoe, People's National Convention (PNC).



He pointed out that "at the constituency level we cannot disqualify any candidate. When we notice any inconsistencies in a Parliamentary candidate’s form we only guide them and make comments but the ultimate decision to disqualify depends on the Commissioner".



"The nomination forms have been accepted but the candidature of those contesting would have to be endorsed by the Commissioner so until they do so my office cannot say any of them have been disqualified" Mr Essien reiterated.





