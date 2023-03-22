Six persons file nominations in NDC to contest Kintampo North seat

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: Adams Hamid Wumpini

Six persons seeking to contest the National Democratic Congress, NDC parliamentary primaries in Kintampo North have successfully filed their nomination forms to the party's constituency executives pending the vetting process, which will determine their qualifications or otherwise to appear on the ballot for the May 13 primaries.



Four persons filed their nominations at the party's constituency office on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, whilst one filled his on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Their filing follows the submission of the incumbent member of Parliament, MP, Joseph Kwame Kumah, on Monday, March 20, 2023.



The five; Mr. Richard Kwadwo Kombat, a former police officer; Mr. Kofi Baffoe, a businessman; Mr. Fridaus Mubarak Yussif, businessman and philanthropist, Mr. Marzuk Yussif Tanko and Dr. Yennusom Maalug, a lecturer at the Kintampo College of Health and Wellbeing, are seeking to unseat Joseph Kwame Kumah popularly known as Jakala who is one of the first-time MPs in the Ghanaian law-making house.



Accompanied by their respective teaming supporters and campaign songs in loudspeakers, Jakala, Kombat, Baffoe, Fridaus, Marzuk and Maalug thronged the major streets of Kintampo to showcase their numbers and support before finally heading to the party office for the filling.



Jakala, after successfully filing his nomination, addressed his supporters and urged them to conduct a clean campaign towards the elections scheduled for May this year. He further outlined his major accomplishments as an MP for the Kintampo North constituency, based on which he urged delegates of the party to renew his mandate in the upcoming primaries.



Mr. Richard Kwadwo Kombat, after successfully submitting his nominations, told his supporters to comport themselves as they await the vetting process. He said he stands tall among the other aspirants considering his wide range of experience in many fields, including security and agriculture, adding that his relationship with the top hierarchy of the party gives him a better chance to get a ministerial or Board membership appointment should the party wins the 2024 elections. This, he said, will help him pull more developmental projects to the Kintampo North constituency.



Mr. Kofi Baffoe also bemoaned the lack of required leadership and human resources to properly utilize the numerous resources available to Kintampo and promised to lead the charge for the constituency to generate more revenue from those other resources. He added that more priority would be placed on agriculture and education to drive the Kintampo economy ahead.



For his part, Mr. Fridaus Mubarak Yussif hammered on his campaign slogan, 'Time Asu to whit, 'The Time is up', which means it is time for the youth in Kintampo to stand up and take charge in building the constituency and the county. He said his aim is to, among others, empower the youth in the constituency through education, skills training and sports and also make the tourist attraction centres in the constituency look more attractive to woe more patrons to generate more income for the constituency.



He, however, urged his supporters, especially his campaign team as well as his co-contestants, to run a clean campaign devoid of insults and name-calling since that can create disunity in the party.



Similarly, Marzuk Yussif Tanko also stated he is interested in developing the youth in Kintampo through education and job creation. According to him, the constituency has been lagging behind in terms of development for far too long simply because it lacks the right leaders, hence, his determination to lead.



Dr. Yennusom Maalug told delegates after filling he is the hope for the good people of Kintampo and urged that they rally their support behind him to win the primaries.



" I stand for the hope of Kintampo North. As at this time, I'm the Hope of Kintampo North delegates because the delegates are the kingmakers. The branch executives, who form about 90% of the delegates are the ones to elect us. What I will do for them after becoming an MP includes jobs and education scholarships. I'm a lecturer at the College of Health. I have helped many people to obtain admission into the college of Health. Women empowerment, Youth empowerment party empowerment, as well as vocational and skills training for the youth are some other things I will do", he said.