General News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Six pastors join Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency NDC campaign team

Some members of the NDC

Six Pastors from the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency have joined the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Party to massively campaign for John Dramani Mahama as a President and Hon. Cassiel Ato Forson to maintain his seat as a Member of Parliament for the area.



According to their leader Pastor Micheal Eshun, they joined the NDC’s campaign team to sell the good work of John Dramani Mahama and Ato Forson due to the massive work they have done in the Ajumako Constituency.



“Since NPP came to power, non of our Youths in the Ajumako Techiman Community have been employed as compared to the NDC time in power, many youths were enrolled into Security agencies and we much appreciated that so we want to maintain that legacy. Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency will never get an MP like Ato Forson if they vote him out, because he is the best Candidate for the Constituency so we want him to maintain the seat to continue his good work.”



Some of the Youths in the Ajumako Techiman Community expressed their excitement over the pastor’s decision to join the NDC party.



According to them, the Ajumako Techiman Community has never benefited from the NPP since they came to power.



“A whole community is not having a single toilet facility,our school building is at risk,all the drinking water in the community is sponsored by a native from the Ajumako Techiman Community and not the government so we know John Dramani Mahama and Ato Forson will do more development for the Techiman Community if we vote for them coming December Elections”.



They made this pronouncement when the six pastors who joined the NDC party led a cleanup exercise in the Ajumako Techiman Community.





