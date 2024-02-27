Six new regions created by the Akufo-Addo are symbolic without development – Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has accused the government of failing to develop the six new regions created under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The former president opined that the six new regions created by the Akufo-Addo-led administration are merely symbolic entities without development.



He made the remarks while speaking with traditional authorities at a meeting held at the Jakpa Palace.



He has therefore promised to prioritise the development of the six new regions if he is elected as the president of Ghana.



“It is easy to create a region, but the region must have certain things to be a region, the six regions that were created, were created just in name.



"The things that must exist so when you enter the region you will know this is a region are still not there.



“I can assure you that not only for the Savannah region but all the six new when the NDC comes into power, the things that you need to be called a region, we will make sure that you have them," he said.



He also slammed the government for abandoning the Damomgo Water Project.



Mahama is currently embarking on his “Building Ghana Tour”.



The tour was initiated by the NDC to address public concerns and integrate them into the party’s manifesto for the 2024 general elections.



