Six motor riders fined over traffic offences

General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: GNA

The Abeka Motor Court has sentenced six motor riders to a total fine of GH¢3,120.00 for various traffic offences.



Their charges included riding without a valid license, riding without valid insurance, riding without protective clothing, as well as parking and soliciting for passengers.



They were found guilty of the charges and convicted by the Court presided over by Madam Achiaa Ofosuah.



The Prosecution told the Court that the Accra Regional Police Command as part of its operations to ensure sanity on the road conducted a motorbike swoop within Kaneshie and its environs.



Prosecution said the operations which commenced on March 13, 2021, had so far seen the arrest of 29 riders.



It said investigations were ongoing for the remaining suspects to be sent to court.