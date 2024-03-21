Six more meningitis deaths in Upper West Region bring total number of deaths to 10

Health News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Six more fatalities have been recorded due to meningitis in Ghana's Upper West Region, bringing the total number of deaths to 10 since January 2024.



According to the Upper West regional health directorate, 124 suspected cases of meningitis have been reported, with 34 officially confirmed.



Meningitis is the inflammation of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It is usually caused by infection. It can be fatal and requires immediate medical care.



Dr Collins Boateng Danquah, the Deputy Director of Health overseeing public health in the Upper West, stressed the significance of early reporting and public awareness campaigns to tackle the outbreak.



Acknowledging support from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Danquah mentioned the provision of vital resources to aid in identifying and confirming suspected cases.



He highlighted the Wa West District as having the highest number of confirmed cases at four, while the Jirapa Municipal District reported the lowest, with one confirmed death.



"As of week 10 of 2024, the Upper West has recorded 34 confirmed cases with ten deaths. The highest number of confirmed cases is from Wa West, followed by Nandom Municipal with three deaths, Nadowli with two deaths, and one confirmed death from Jirapa."



Nine confirmed cases are in Wa West, seven are in Wa Municipal, five are in Nandom, five are in Nadowli, seven are in Jirapa, and one is in Lambussie.