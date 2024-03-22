Six more meningitis deaths in Upper West Region bring total fatality to 10

Health News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Six more fatalities have been recorded due to meningitis in Ghana's Upper West region, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease to 10 since January this year.



According to the Upper West regional health directorate, there have been 124 suspected cases of meningitis, with 34 of these cases officially confirmed.



Dr. Collins Boateng Danquah, the Deputy Director of Health overseeing Public Health in Upper West, stressed the significance of early reporting and public awareness campaigns to tackle the outbreak.



Acknowledging support from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Danquah mentioned the provision of vital resources to aid in identifying and confirming suspected cases.



Dr. Danquah highlighted the Wa West District as having the highest number of confirmed cases at four, while the Jirapa municipal district reported the lowest, with one confirmed death.



"As of week 10 of 2024, Upper West has recorded 34 confirmed cases with ten deaths. The highest number of confirmed cases is from Wa West, followed by Nandom Municipal with three deaths, Nadowli with two deaths, and one confirmed death from Jirapa."



Confirmed cases include nine in Wa West, seven in Wa Municipal, five in Nandom, five in Nadowli, seven in Jirapa, and one in Lambussie.