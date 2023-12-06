Six females to contest in District-Level Elections in Akatsi South

Politics of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: GNA

A total of six women in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region have filed to contest in the upcoming District-Level elections in their respective Electoral Areas.



The female aspirants, drawn from different Electoral Areas, if elected, would break the ‘all-male dominance’ structure of the current assembly members.



Madam Patience Agozi, an aspirant for Live Electoral Area (EA), explained to the Ghana News Agency that she remained optimistic about a massive victory to represent the voice of her electorates.



The other aspirants include Madam Happy Justine Akorlor, Anyidzime-Zuta electoral area, Davordzi Angela, Agbedrafor electoral area, Akpalu Charity Sherry, Gefia electoral area, Comfort Afi Gorni, Kpevi-Gornikope electoral area, and Ahiabu Diana for Dzogadze electoral area.



The GNA also gathered that a total of 96 males have since filed to join the race.



Figures from the Electoral Commission in Akatsi South also revealed that 21 females formed part of the Unit Committee slots as compared to a total of 217 males from the 28 Electoral Areas within the Municipality.



The EC has slated December 19 for the conduct of the district-Level Elections across the country.



The elections would take place in 6,252 electoral areas and with 38,672 polling stations nationwide.