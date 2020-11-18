Politics of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Six constituencies receive support from Prof Frimpong Boateng

Prof. Frimpong Boateng presenting the items to the representatives of the constituencies

Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) has once again donated t-shirts and footballs as well as jerseys to six constituencies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The beneficiary constituencies were Wassa West, Wa East and Wa Central with each of them receiving 10 sets of footballs and jerseys.



Three other constituencies that also received support were Suhum, Tain and Ahafo Ano North as they were presented with 400 NPP branded t-shirts each.



Presenting the items to two representatives from the Suhum and Tain constituencies, Prof Boateng said it was important for NPP branches that needed support to embark on house to house campaign are given assistance.





The Minister noted his readiness to continue to provide such assistance to other constituencies.



He said his desire is to support party people working to propagate the good works of the New Patriotic Party.



He noted that more than 15 constituencies have been identified and supported with such various items.





Commending the Minister for the gesture, Bill Darlington Boampong and Quathafi Pe, representatives from the Tain and Suhum constituencies said the donation was timely.



They noted that they needed to make the NPP more visible in every community. They also urged other government appointees to emulate what Prof. Frimpong Boateng had done for the various constituencies.

