Six NPP presidential candidates submit nomination forms

General News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Six hopefuls seeking the presidential candidacy of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have successfully filed their nomination forms ahead of the impending primaries.



The nomination process, which commenced on Friday, May 26, 2023, saw a total of 11 candidates obtaining the necessary forms to participate in the primaries scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.



Among the candidates who have filed their nomination forms are Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen (former Minister of Trade and Industry), Dr. Akoto Afriyie (former Minister for Food and Agriculture), Dr. Konadu Apraku (economist and former Minister for Regional Cooperation), Boakye Agyarko (former Minister for Energy) and Kennedy Agyapong.



It is anticipated that two additional aspirants, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong (former General Secretary of the NPP), and Mr. Kojo Poku (an energy expert), will submit their nomination forms by the end of tomorrow, June 21, 2023.



If more than five aspirants who have collected their forms proceed to file them by the closing date on Saturday, June 24, 2023, the NPP will convene a "Super Delegate Conference" on Saturday, August 26, 2023, as per the provisions in Article 12 (5) (b) of the NPP constitution.



This conference involves a Special Electoral College comprising the National Council, the National Executive Committee, the Regional Executive Committees, the National Council of Elders, Members of Parliament, representatives from special organs of the party, past National Officers, representatives from external branches, founding members, and card-bearing Ministers of the NPP while in government.



The NPP initiated the nominations process on Friday, May 26, 2023, which will conclude on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Aspirants who collected the forms are obliged to pay a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢50,000.00.



The completed nomination documents must be filed by Saturday, June 24, 2023, accompanied by a filing fee of GH¢300,000.00.



As of today, Tuesday, June 21, 2023, six candidates, including Boakye Agyarko (former Minister for Energy), Francis Addai Nimoh (former Member of Parliament for Mampong Constituency), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong (former General Secretary of the NPP), Dr. Konadu Apraku (economist and former Minister for Regional Cooperation), Dr. Akoto Afriyie (former Minister for Food and Agriculture), Kennedy Agyapong (Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency), have submitted their nomination forms to participate in the presidential primaries.



The remaining contenders who have also collected their forms are Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr. Kojo Poku (energy expert), Alan Kyerematen (former Minister of Trade and Industry), and Joe Ghartey (former Minister for Railways Development and Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan constituency in the Western Region).



