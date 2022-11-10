Sit down! - Minority heckles Afenyo Markin as he attempts to object motion to remove Ofori Atta from office

Politics of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The minority in parliament has officially moved a motion for a vote of censure to be passed on the minister for finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin, sought to object to the motion when the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, moved it a few minutes to 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2022.



The motion hinged on Article 82 of the 1992 Constitution and, according to the minority, is influenced by issues such as the mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy by the minister.



Midway through the minority leader's presentation, the deputy majority leader asked the speaker for permission to raise a preliminary objection to the motion.



However, his attempt was met with heckling from members on the minority side who shouted at the Deputy Majority Leader to “sit down.”



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, intervened immediately and caused the members of the house to take into consideration the importance of the exercise being undertaken.



The speaker implored the MPs to exercise decorum in the discharge of their mandate.



The speaker, however, refused the objection request by the deputy majority leader and granted the minority leader the opportunity to go ahead and move the motion.



GA/BOG