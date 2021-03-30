Sissalas in diaspora foot surgery cost of 12-year-old girl suffering from rickets

Diasporian News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Dimah Araphat, Contributor

Two Sissalas living in the United Kingdom, UK have paid for the sugery of a 12 year old girl suffering from rickets.



The victim, Bule Rahinatu who hails from Timbaka is a Primary 5 pupil of Bandei Basic School in the Sissala East Constituency.



The gesture only came following a video report by a Development crusader who doubles as an amateur photojournalist, Mr. Ayamga Bawa Fatawu who shone the light on the girl's plight.



After seeing pictures of the sad state of the girl the UK based Sissalas namely; Mr. Kanton Baveru Godwin and Benin Wahabu both put their heads together and raised GHS 3,000.00, covering the cost of surgery at Upper West Regional hospital.



Presenting the money on behalf of the benefactors, the Assistant Director of the Sissala East Eduction Directorate, Mr. Godfred Baveru Kanton together with the Headteacher of Bandei Basic School has expressed his excitement concerning the gesture and has encouraged the victim and her family to be strong as she recovers completely.



On the mother's part, it was a moment of great relief after years of seeing her daughter suffering from such a condition, which, according to her, had had a toll on her education because she couldn't walk to school when the condition became severe.



She has therefore expressed her heart felt gratitude to the two and all who have in diverse ways contributed to the daughter's surgery.