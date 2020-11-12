General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Sissala chief weeps over introduction of Free SHS

Paramount Chief of Pulima and Gandwaii Traditional Area, Kuoro Osman Deiwa

Paramount Chief of Pulima and Gandwaii Traditional Area of the Sissala West District in the Upper West Region, Kuoro Osman Deiwa has given an emotional testimony about the government's Free Senior High School policy.



Speaking at a meeting with the president at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, the chief who was moved to tears described the impact of the policy as unimaginable.



“The introduction of the Free Senior High School policy has touched a raw nerve of struggling parents like myself that I’m struggling not to be emotional about the impact of that policy,” was how he began his testimony.



According to the chief, President Akufo-Addo by his decision to introduce the Free SHS policy will have his name forever engraved in the history books of the nation.



“Mr President, when you eventually leave office as the Constitution envisions, please note that your name will be captured in history books as the only President that has given Ghanaian school children all at once to cultivate and nurture their brains for future leaders to come and harvest for the growth of Ghana.”



Kuoro Osman Deiwa who was full of praise for the President also lauded Akufo-Addo for introducing other policies such as the Planting for Food and Jobs that has directly benefited his people.



“Your Excellency, on behalf of the people of the Upper West region and for that matter the Sissala land, we the chiefs here say thank you for the Planting for Food and Jobs”, he said.



He also told the president how the One Constituency, One Ambulance policy was helping to save lives in his area.



“Just recently, there was a gory accident, but for the timely intervention of the Ambulance Service, the story would have been different.”



The chief however lamented the state of road networks within the Sissala area but admitted that the situation would have been different had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic that has stalled work on roads in the area.



He thus appealed to the President to see to the fixing of roads such as the Wa-Tumu-Bolgatanga highway to ease the suffering of commuters as well as the Tumu-Gwollu trunk road in honour of the late President Hilla Limann and the Tumu-Welembelle-Kojokwale road.



The President in his response to the chief thanked him and his people and assured them of fixing the issue of roads in the area whiles underscoring that some of the roads are already on the drawing board. Akufo-Addo thus asked for the support of the people of Sissala in the upcoming December 7 polls.

