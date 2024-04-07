Sissala West MP celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with widows in his constituency

Regional News of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Sissala West Constituency, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, has donated food items to some communities in his constituency.



The legislator donated the items after a visit to the Zini and Fialimua zones on Friday, April 5, 2024.



He donated 400 bags of rice, 200 cartons of cooking oil, and tin tomatoes, with 2000 widows being the main beneficiaries.



The NDC MP expressed his gratitude for their belief in him and his vision towards transforming every sector in the constituency.



He expressed his determination to continue executing the people's agenda towards a positive change.



“As a Member of Parliament, I am committed to being the voice of the voiceless and representing my beloved Sissala West constituency. I assured them that they could always count on me to be there for them as a husband or son whenever they needed me,” he said.



The beneficiaries, on their part, were grateful for the donations, which according to them, will help celebrate the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr without any extra burden.



This year's Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations will be held on Wednesday, April 10.







