Sissala East constituency registers 11,788 voters in first two phases

The Electoral Commission (EC) has so far registered a total of 11,788 people at the end of the second phase of the ongoing voter registration exercise in the Sissala East Constituency.



The Commission registered 6,363 during the first phase of the exercise while the second phase saw 5,425 on the register across the 22 centres across the constituency.



The third phase of the exercise at 18 centres in the constituency is expected to end on July 17, 2020.



Meanwhile, a torrential rain, which lasted about 12 hours on Wednesday July 15, halted the registration exercise at two centres in the Municipality.



Mr Lulua Mohammed, the ECs returning officer of the Sissala East, told the GNA that the prolonged rainfall had affected the process in the Municipality.



He said the road from Tumu to Katinia was washed away whilst in Pina, the rain kept residents away from registering the polling stations.



He said EC was able to register only 123 persons across the 18 centres in the municipality and described the situation as unfortunate.





