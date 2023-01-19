Sisala West MP pays the school fees of 123 tertiary students

Regional News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Member of Parliament for Sissala West Constituency, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, has paid the fees of one hundred and twenty-three students, amounting to GHC 130,000.00, for them to attend various tertiary institutions.



This gesture is part of the effort to enhance human resource development in the constituency, which he believes can only be attained through education.



He added that he prays and hopes these students, upon their completion, will return to serve in the constituency to ensure development in the constituency.



Aside from sponsoring these students, the MP also took time to interact with constituents, inspect ongoing projects, and did needs assessments in the constituency.



During the interaction, he donated footballs and a pair of jerseys to most of the communities visited.



This he indicated to promote unity and improve the physical fitness of the people.



