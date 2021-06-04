Sir John was a cheerful giver - Former MP

Politics of Friday, 4 June 2021

A Former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North Constituency, Justice Joe Appiah has eulogized the former CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, for his kind being.



Sir John died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after battling the Coronavirus disease.



His final funeral rites started Thursday morning, June 3, 2021, at the Sakora Wonoo Junior High School, in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Justice Joe Appiah could not hide how free-spirited Sir John was aside from being a cheerful giver.



“He is a seasoned politician. Sir John does not mind which party you belong to, whether NDC or NPP, he will extend a hand to you when you need help from him. He speaks about the good and bad happenings in his party and will call on you to help address it,” he said.



Sir John will later be laid to rest at the Sakora Wonoo family cemetery.



