Sir John to go home March 2021

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John died on July 1, 2020

The late Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, is said to be laid to rest in March 2021.



A close source of the family told Atinkaonline.com that, the date was fixed after the family had gone to officially announce the demise of their son to the government.



The reason, our source was not able to disclose.



“The burial would be in March 2021; Well that is what came up from the meeting with the government,” the source said.



The Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, was pronounced dead on Wednesday 1st July 2020.



He was said to have died from Covid-19 after testing positive for the virus but the family has since denied the report by some media houses and online portals.



However, Family of the late Sir John has scheduled his one-week celebration for Wednesday 22nd July 2020.



It will be held at Sakora Wonoo in the Ashanti Region.



Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie A.k.a Sir John, before his death, was appointed by President Nana Addo as the CEO of the Forestry Commission in 2017.





