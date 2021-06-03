General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

• Sir John will be buried today in his hometown



• He was the former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party



• Social media users have reacted to the facility in which he will be buried



The funeral ceremony of the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, the former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party is ongoing in his hometown Sakora Wonoo.



The event has drawn Ghana’s political class to the town as politicians bid final farewell to one of their own.



What has sent tongues wagging on social media, however is the place where his body will be interred.



Pictures of the plush grave has been making the rounds on social media with some people expressing shock.



Sir John as he is widely known died on July 1 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



The former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission reportedly died of coronavirus.



Read the tweets below



Sir John’s plush resting place generates shock reactions from social media users



Read some of the tweets below





Sir John en resting place this... I prefer not to speak ???? pic.twitter.com/FVVtBf0d6t — Don???????? (@Opresii) June 3, 2021

2 Bedroom self contain house for the dead ?? Wow ????????.. Anyway rest well Sir John !!! pic.twitter.com/ssXzrJmG90 — BLACK SPERMS (@blacksperms_) June 2, 2021

Sir John got himself a while crib at 'Asamando' pic.twitter.com/MMXLDWCt0b — Nat G. Tetteh???????? (@NatGTetteh) June 3, 2021

Sir John’s Resting Place. ???? pic.twitter.com/UH6RVuauxQ — RTS NEWS AFRICA (@rtsnewsafrica) June 3, 2021

Today, the man who had many nephews and nieces will be buried. The only Sir in Ghana politics. Sir John damrifa due, due me amanehunu.



We mourn you but Sir, we’re celebrating you as well. ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/XJSTCyjLcv — Andy Darks (@abi_darks) June 3, 2021