Source: SVTV Africa

Single mother receives GH¢3,000 for rent through SVTV Africa Foundation

play videoPortia Demenya was presented with an amount of GH¢3,000

Portia Demenya begged for support some time ago indicating that men promise to help her but refuse to help after sex.



She needed about GH¢600 for rent and some amount to begin a trade. SVTV Africa Foundation has come to her aide.



On Tuesday, December 22, SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami presented an amount of GH¢3,000 to Portia Demenya.



With this, she will be able to afford accommodation for the next two years and also get a small business with the GH¢2,400 left.



Portia says a big thank you to all the charitable souls that donated to SVTV Africa to be given to her. She asked God to bless all those who donated.



