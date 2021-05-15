Single mother of 3 whose husband used son for rituals opens new shop

Regional News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

SVTV Africa Foundation visited beautician and single parent, Rita whose former husband used their son for money ritual on May, 14.



After her initial interview with SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami, Rita indicated that she needed support to establish her salon.



With the support from patrons, SVTV Africa Foundation gave Rita GH¢1,000 to invest in her dream. Presently, Rita has a salon sited at Somanya where she stays.



The single mother showed her appreciation by uttering kind words to all who supported her dreams through SVTV Africa Foundation.



If you want to see such great feats, kindly support SVTV Africa Foundation, let's help together.



Watch the full video below.



