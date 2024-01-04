You are here: HomeNews2024 01 04Article 1907366

General News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Sing-a-thon: Bawumia buys drugs for Afua Asantewaa

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduounum Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduounum

The Ghanaian who attempted to break the Guinness World Record (GWR), Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum says Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia bought drugs for a quick healing of her lost voice during the Sing-A-Thon.

Speaking on GHOne TV with Lily Mohammed, madam Asantewaa indicated that the presence of the Vice President and many other Ghanaians was really one motivation that kept her going.

“All that was running through my head was, was he watching at home, was he watching me? Why did he come there? I had these conversations on my mind.

“Interestingly, he was watching and monitoring and realized that I had lost my voice so he actually ordered drugs for me. Only for the drugs to arrive when I had finished the attempt.

"So he sent me the drugs which I have with me. The drug was the fastest remedy to have healed my voice at the point that I lost it,” she narrated.

According to her, she had initially wanted to do the Sing-A-Thong attempt at home but it turned out to be a national event.

“Everybody is involved, there was no escape route because this was something I needed to do for Ghana and the unity that it brought. The love, even though he (Vice President Bawumia) was there I think I saw many more politicians,” she added.

Mrs. Asantewaa Aduonum further stated that there was nothing like politics during the Sing-A-Thon Ghanaians were excited in unity.

