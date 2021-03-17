General News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: GNA

Sincerëly GH launches campaign to end 'period poverty'

Sincerëly Ghana Limited, a feminine health and hygiene non-governmental organisation, has donated sanitary pads to underprivileged young women in Dzita, a fishing community in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, to end “period poverty”.



Throughout Africa, one of the main reasons girls skip school is because of the lack of readily available and affordable hygienic feminine products during their menstruation, also known as “period”.



The donation of the sanitary pads would, therefore, help in reducing the struggles the girls went through to secure the hygienic feminine products, thus ending “period Poverty.”



The occasion was also used to launch a campaign, dubbed, “sister-2-Sister,” aimed at assisting young girls and women to handle challenges with menstruation and also to celebrate the “Women’s Month”.



Similar donations were made to head porters, popularly referred to as “Kayayei”, across the country and some young women in a deprived community at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.



The donations are being done through the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the Company.



Under the Sister-2-Sister initiative, a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of products by Sincerëly goes towards providing free sanitary pads for girls in deprived areas in Ghana.



Mrs Menaye Donkor-Muntari, the Chief Executive Officer of Sincerëly Ghana Limited, said the gesture formed part of the company’s commitment to ending “period poverty” in underprivileged communities.



She said the objective was to continuously provide quality and affordable sanitary pads as well as menstrual health education in an engaging manner, primarily for adolescent and young adult females, and mothers from 10 to 50 years.



Mrs Donkor-Muntari said Sincerëly had shown and demonstrated its ability in using CSR to fix concerns of girls on menstruation and was building on a multi- tier educational marketing outlook and strategy that empowered a generation of men and women to raise their children with better knowledge and confidence in menstrual health.



“Being a champion of women’s wellbeing since my teens, I recognise the crippling challenges women face so we are addressing them gradually."