‘Sika mpɛ dede nanso ɛkɔm frɛ dede’ – Dr Duffuor jabs Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his "sika mpɛ dede" remark during his address to Ghanaians on the current hardship in the country.



Dr Duffuor intimated that Akufo-Addo's "sika mpɛ dede" remark, which literally translates as "money does not like noise", does not make sense because hungry people will always make noise, "ɛkɔm frɛ dede".



"Let's all remember that even though 'Sika mpɛ dede nanso ɛkɔm frɛ dede. Yɛ ani abere, ɛkɔm de yɛn.'!" he said at a media interaction in Accra on Thursday, November 03, 2022.



Dr Duffuor, who announced his intention to contest in the flagebearship race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said that if he becomes president, he will ensure that every Ghanaian, regardless of circumstances surrounding their birth, will have equal opportunity to thrive – live the "Ghanaian Dream".



"In the next few weeks, I will tour our great land and meet with my fellow brothers and sisters to speak about our issues, our lives, our needs and our dreams as citizens. I look forward to having those conversations and to explain what I mean by 'The Ghanaian Dream'," he said.



He added that he would rebuild the country to the heights it reached when he was finance minister, where Ghana was adjudged the fastest-growing economy in the world.



"Let us rescue our economy to end the hardship, pain and suffering of our fellow citizens. We are a great nation, and we have the capacity to rebuild our economy again as we did during 2009 –2012," he said.







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











IB/SEA