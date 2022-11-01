'Sika mpɛ dede' means 'stop criticizing Nana, let the money flow in' - NDC MP mocks

General News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi has commented on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's viral quote on "money does not like noise."



The MP interpreted it to mean that financial inflows into Ghana will cease and the president stood to lose hence, there was the need for Ghanaians to be mute.



"Sika mpe dede. In other words, Sika won’t come to Ghana because we dey make noise against Nana. So stop criticizing Nana and let cash flow in waawaawaa," he tweeted.



What President Akufo-Addo said:



The President during his October 30 address on the state of the economy, gave assurance to the public of the government's commitment to resolving the economic hardships, using a proverb.



"Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mpɛ dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find the money.



"If you talk down your money, it will go down. If you allow some unidentifiable person to talk down your money, it will go down," he said.



The quote has since gone viral spreading across social media, broadcast and print media.



Explaining the President's proverb, the Information Minister, in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' discussion programme Monday morning, stated that the President's 'sika mpɛ dede' quote was in reference to speculations on the impact of the cedi depreciation.



He noted that some people are spreading false information that people who have their investments with the banks risk losing them, thus resulting in fear and panic.





