Signals Training School to enhance training in the fight against terrorism – Deputy Defense Minister

General News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Minister for Defense, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, has said the provision of the Signal Training School marks a significant advancement in capacity building and modernising communications and technology in warfare in the fight against terrorism in Ghana.



The deputy minister was speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the Signal Training School in Accra on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.



The Ultra-modern two-story office and classroom complex is sponsored by the German Armed Forces Advocate Group (GAFTAG) for the training of personnel in modern military communication.



According to the deputy minister, the school will play a pivotal role in enhancing the country’s ability to combat terrorism through improved cyber and electronic warfare training.



He highlighted that this partnership would contribute significantly to the transformation and resourcing of the core signals and the entire Ghana Armed Forces.



“This august occasion marks an important milestone in the annals of the core signals of the Ghana Armed Forces and also symbolises a new beginning to enhance capacity building and modern communications and technology in warfare.



“Today, a new direction for the partnership between the Ghana Armed Forces and the German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group (GAFTAG)is being defined. This agenda will contribute immensely to the objective of transforming and resourcing the core signals and the Ghana Armed Forces as a whole.



“The ends stage will be the provision of efficient, reliable, and timely communication support within the command framework of the Ghana Armed Forces,” he said.



The Deputy Minister, Amankwa-Manu, also stressed that the provision of an ultra-modern two-story office and classroom, as well as a structural laboratory complex, is only the phase of the German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group's support to the Signal Training School.



“Today, the signal training school is the latest beneficiary with the provision of an ultra-modern two-story office and classroom, structural laboratory complex to enhance training and capacity building in modern military communication.



“I am reliably informed that this is the first phase of the groups’ support for Signal Training School which will culminate in the installation of electronic and cyber warfare laboratories as well as training support and exchange program in line with the short to medium 10 projects for the next four years,” he added.



The first phase of project support to the school is said to culminate in the installation of electronic and cyber warfare laboratories, as well as training support and program enhancements by the school's short-to-medium-term projects for the next four years.







