Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc presents desks, laptop computers, washroom facility to inmates of Potter's Village

Regional News of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, a prominent women's organisation, has made three more interventions to inmates of the Potter's Village, a domestic violence and orphanage home located at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.



The group presented 60 mono desks, 20 laptop computers, and a washroom facility to the inmates to address various challenges confronting the facility.



Seven of the laptops donated are to be given to some students of the facility currently pursuing various degree programmes in some universities in the country.



The delegation, led by International President, Rasheeda Libertyi, handed over the items to the Executive Director of the home, Nana Ama Adu Owusu at a ceremony at the home on Christmas Day, 25th December, 2023.



The gesture formed part of the group's transformative journey to Ghana this holiday season where about 300 members of the organisation have arrived to undertake various philanthropic projects across the country.



This trip is not only an opportunity for cultural exploration but also a dedication to impactful global service projects across various communities.



The intervention followed an appeal made to the NGO by management of the facility when representatives of the organization made some earlier presentations to the latter.



Iris Ampofo-Barnes, President of Nu Lambda Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated speaking after the presentation outlined earlier interventions made by the group to the school including a borehole and various school supplies, Miss Ampofo-Barnes explained that the aim of the group was to make an impact in the lives of the children through its interventions. "What we do is impactful, we want to make an impact," she said.



Emphasising that their aim is to ensure that the needs of the students are fully met, she said, "We stay committed to one community, we make sure that all of our essential programs are met within this community."



According to her, society needs committed stakeholders to ensure that the needs of the various orphanages and homes across the country are addressed.



Executive Director of the Potter's Village, Nana Ama Adu Owusu, while expressing her gratitude to the group noted that the interventions would be of great benefit to the inmates, adding that the lack of these posed great inconvenience to the students.

The home has during festive sessions benefitted from sumptuous Christmas treats from well-meaning individuals and entities but described Sigma Gamma's tri fold presentation as exceptional.



"... This year's Christmas I must admit has been exceptional because of many things at the same time. The three different things Sigma Gamma brought to us has made it exceptional," she said.



Despite the continuous interventions, Nana Ama Adu, identified the uncompleted girls dormitory block, financing its day to day activities and supporting its senior high school and tertiary students as other challenges the home was experiencing and appealed to various stakeholders to come in and offer their support to enable management to effectively run the home.



She also urged the students to leverage the items received to bring out the best in them.



All the projects were facilitated and fundraising by TEAMCSR GHANA.