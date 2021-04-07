Sight of shovel, blocks at the crime scene scares us - Family of murdered 10-year-old boy

General News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The family of 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah who was killed by his two friends in Kasoa over the weekend has revealed that they are haunted by the crime scene.



According to the uncle of the deceased, Samed Akilelu, the family house is close to the uncompleted building where the two teenagers carried out the murderous act.



He noted that it is traumatizing to see the shovel and blocks the young boys used in killing their beloved.



Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show Wednesday, April 7, 2021, the uncle of the deceased stated that, “This issue is emotionally challenging for us [the family] and since the murder happened right behind our house, it’s been very difficult for the parents, especially when you see the shovel and blocks they used for the murder, it keeps scaring us.”



He noted that the deceased’s mother wants to vacate the house and move to a new location.



Samed Akilelu explained that “Once they continue to live in that house, it evokes those emotions so I understand when my sister says she wants to leave the area. Our family house is close to the uncompleted building where Ishmael was murdered.”



The two teenagers appeared before the Ofaakor District court on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. They were charged with murder.



The two suspects are still in police custody as investigations proceed.



