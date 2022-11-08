Sidii Abubakar Musah files to contest for NDC National Organiser position

Politics of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sidii Abubakar Musah, the former National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has successfully filed his nomination form for the position of National Organiser for Ghana's largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Mr Sidii's nomination form was submitted earlier today at the NDC's Adabraka headquarters by his aide Ibrahim Halidu.



Speaking to the media following the completion of the nomination form on behalf of Sidii, who is currently on a campaign tour in Ghana's Central Region, Halidu stated that Sidii Abubakar Musah is the best candidate for the position of National Organiser.



"Sidii Abubakar is the right person to organize and assist the NDC in winning in 2024." He possesses the necessary skills, and I am confident that the delegates will support him when the election day arrives."



According to Halidu, Sidii Abubakar Musah has a strong campaign message that is divided into three thematic areas. The first area is to create a solid system for the party's result collection. The second area is to create a solid security architecture. Last but not least, the Party must be built in terms of human development and infrastructure.







Meanwhile, The National Conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is scheduled to come off on Saturday 17th December 2022.



